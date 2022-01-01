© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Social Media Commenting Policy

May 2022

WUSF Public Media provides space on its social media platforms for respectful conversation. We invite diverse opinions and ask that you be respectful when you disagree. We provide the following guidelines to maintain healthy, civil discourse:

  • Be truthful in your posts
  • Do not post spam or advertisements
  • Do not bully or harass other users
  • Refrain from using hateful speech
  • Do not use vulgar language or profanity
  • Do not post content that contains graphic violence or pornography

WUSF reserves the right to remove comments and posts that violate these guidelines, and will remove users who violate them repeatedly.

WUSF Public Media Editorial Integrity and Code of Ethics