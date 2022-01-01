WUSF Public Media Editorial Integrity and Code of Ethics

WUSF News adheres to the highest journalistic standards. We are

committed to accuracy and fairness in all that we report.

Our journalists understand that credibility is among our greatest assets.

The audience’s confidence in our news and programming depends on their trust that it is accurate and free from undue or improper influence.

To that end:

WUSF is an editorially independent news organization. It will not sacrifice editorial judgment for political or financial gain.

WUSF journalists follow the guiding principles of truth, independence and compassion, as described in the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics: Seek the truth, report it as fully as possible, act independently and minimize harm.

WUSF journalists adhere to the organization’s social media guidelines, the Public MediaCode of Integrity and has adopted the core values of NPR's Code of Ethics.

WUSF Social Media Commenting Policy

Updated February 2022

