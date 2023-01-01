Telling Tampa Bay’s story since 1963
WUSF is proud to be Tampa Bay’s storyteller, amplifying the stories and voices of our community for the last 60 years. It’s essential work that we are proud to do because we know how important it is for you to be connected with your community and the world around us.
When our station launched in 1963 as a student station, and joined NPR in 1976, it was the first public radio station of any kind in Florida. The goal was to bring a public broadcasting service to Tampa that was trustworthy and that would inform and inspire our communities. Six decades later, we continue this mission with dedication to our listeners and supporters to share these stories in innovative ways.
This is a team effort, and our celebration is yours! We’re here for you today because you’ve been there for WUSF for 60 years, listening, enjoying, and learning from the stories that we have shared.
Happy 60th to our WUSF public radio community!
