William Marlow is the WUSF/Health News Florida intern for the summer of 2021.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, William is a recent graduate from Samford University, and has a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication.

During college, he worked as news editor and then managing editor for his university’s campus newspaper, The Samford Crimson, and was recently named College Journalist of the Year at the 2020 Southeast Journalism Conference.

Marlow has a special interest in covering underreported communities. In 2018, he partnered with 100 Days in Appalachia and his university to address news coverage inequities in Alabama.