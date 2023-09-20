© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Meteorologists talk storm prep for Deaf, hard-of-hearing Floridians

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
Florida Storms meteorologist Megan Borowski recommends that Deaf and hard-of-hearing people also get a NOAA weather radio.
The National Weather Service offers hurricane and other weather preparedness videos in American Sign Language and with captions.

Meteorologists are urging those who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing to make preparations this hurricane season. September is Deaf Awareness Month.

There are more than 800,000 Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals in Florida.

When it comes to hurricane preparedness, Deaf and hard-of-hearing Floridians should think about packing some extra items in their hurricane kits including a pen and notepad for communication purposes along with spare batteries for hearing aids.

Florida Storms meteorologist Megan Borowski recommends that folks also get a NOAA weather radio.

Here's a list of items you should keep in your hurricane kit.
“They are special weather radios for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing populations that display the text of the weather alerts and have strobe lights that go off when the alert is issued for your area. So definitely have one of those in your toolkit," said Borowski.

Borowski said there are a number of special needs shelters that Floridians can pre-register for in the state.

“In the event of needing to evacuate, there are special needs shelters that can cater to whatever needs you may have. They provide food and shelter and care for folks with special needs including Deaf and hard-of-hearing," said Borowski.

Looking for additional resources? The National Weather Service offers hurricane and other weather preparedness videos in American Sign Language and with captions.

For a full list of special needs shelters, visit floridadisaster.org.

Weather deafFlorida Storms
Danielle Prieur
