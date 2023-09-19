© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hurricane Nigel gains strength over the Atlantic Ocean

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
This Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Nigel gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean.
AP
/
NOAA
This Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Nigel gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say Nigel could strengthen early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Nigel is gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nigel had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph) on Tuesday, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The wind speeds had increased from 80 mph (130 kph) that were reported in an earlier weather service advisory.

The system was centered about 630 miles (1,010 kilometers) east of Bermuda. The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Nigel could strengthen early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

