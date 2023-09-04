Pinellas County is now eligible for FEMA assistance

Homeowners and renters who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia in Pinellas County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Pinellas County joins Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee and Taylor counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734.

Here's the latest on the state's response to Hurricane Idalia:

State Response Efforts