Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations.

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Idalia

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT
County residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household, and each sandbag weighs about 50 pounds. Residents should bring a truck or SUV that can handle 500 pounds.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
It's not safe to keep sandbags that came in contact with floodwater, but officials encourage residents to reuse ones that did not.

Tampa Bay residents used thousands of sandbags to help prevent flooding during Hurricane Idalia, but now that the storm has passed, what happens to them?

Sandbags that have been exposed to floodwater should be thrown out, said Mikah Collins, program coordinator with Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation.

Floodwater can contain hazardous materials, including waste and dangerous chemicals, so residents should also be careful when handling contaminated sandbags.

While some counties will pick up sandbags placed next to curbside trash, others ask residents to drop them off at solid waste facilities.

For residents whose homes were spared from flooding, Collins encourages they keep unused sandbags for future storms this hurricane season.

It's important to store these bags in dry, dark places such as a garage, he said.

"The important thing to keep in mind is the material used in these sandbags is biodegradable and the number one thing that's going to deteriorate them the quickest is the sun," said Collins.

Residents who don't want to keep the sandbags can open them up and sprinkle the sand in their yard and then throw the bag in the trash.

Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
