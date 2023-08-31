Safety Harbor residents manage to check out Hurricane Idalia flooding

People came out to gawk at the flood waters at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park on Wednesday.

Waves were lapping over the sidewalks and could be knee-deep in some places.

Some were wakeboarding across it, others were going for a run, splashing around as if it was a routine day.

Kylee Joseph and her family live in the area.

They came out to get some fresh air after hunkering down while Idalia passed.

"I kind of slept through it honestly. Really fortunate that, you know, we didn't get a direct hit. And hopefully everybody further north is doing OK, and staying safe,” Joseph said.

Joseph added that her family noticed a bunch of trash that the storm spit out from the Gulf onto shore.

She said it was the perfect time to collect the garbage and recycle it.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Public Media Tammie Anderson lives in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Safety Harbor, which she says is low-lying.

So, she and her family stayed in a hotel overnight. And they planned to stay away an extra night to let the potential flood waters level out.

"I'm trying to keep my dad from going back. He's ready to leave his room and go back to the house. But I told him, ‘We haven't even got the other part of it yet — the back end. So, stay there to make sure you're safe because once it comes in, we can't say whether you gonna get the help you need.’ ”]

Anderson says you have to have patience in these kind of situations.

In the meantime, her granddaughter Liyana kept busy in the floodwaters.

"I took one step and it all splashed!" she said.