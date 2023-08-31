© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Pasco County warns residents of delayed flooding after Idalia

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
A neighborhood road inundated with floodwater on Wednesday after Idalia and a five-foot storm surge in Pasco County.
1 of 2  — DSC_0764.JPG
A neighborhood road inundated with floodwater on Wednesday after Idalia and a five-foot storm surge in Pasco County.
2 of 2  — DSC_0750.JPG
A Pasco County sheriff with a boat in tow, returning from a water rescue mission after storm surge waters trapped many residents along the coastline in their homes.

Officials are monitoring the flood-prone Anclote and Pithlachascotee Rivers over the next 48 hours, which typically absorb significant water after a major storm.

Pasco County officials are warning of delayed flooding events after Idalia, which is typical for the region after a major storm.

"Even 24 to 72 hours post a hurricane passing, our area will start to accumulate the rainfall and other flooding from the communities that are north of us. So we could potentially see secondary flooding here," assistant director of emergency management Laura Wilcoxen said.

She says the county's topography is shaped like a bowl, making it easy for water, from rainfall and storm surge, to drain from northern regions into their region.

A graph sloping upward shows time on the horizontal axis and river water height on the vertical axis. The river portrayed is the Anclote River in Pasco County.
Screenshot of NWS forecast

Pasco County's emergency operations team is watching the flood-prone Anclote and Pithlachascotee Rivers, in particular.

National Weather Service forecasts show that the Anclote River could swell another 48 inches to hit 15.9 feet, but it is not expected to reach the designated 20-foot flood stage.

Read more: 'The water was up to our thighs': Idalia's storm surge stuns Pasco residents

As of Thursday, the county had yet to receive a federal disaster declaration that would help coastal residents recuperate after the effects of Idalia and a five-foot storm surge. Through the storm, Pasco Fire Rescue conducted 85 rescue missions, saving at least 150 people from rising floodwaters, according to a county press release.

The first wave of major disaster declarations on Thursday included seven Florida counties — Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor — but is expected to grow in coming days, according to a state-issued press release.

"We have FEMA who's here as well as the state, and they're already working with us on damage assessments to get us that help us achieve that presidential declaration," Wilcoxen said. "That's a very good sign."

Building inspectors, alongside FEMA and Florida Department of Emergency Management representatives, are actively surveying the nearly 6,000 residences and businesses that sustained water damage.

Wilcoxen said gaining a federal disaster designation would allow individuals and families to apply for up to $30,000 toward rebuilding water-damaged homes and permit businesses to apply for low-interest SBA loans.

Until then, she reminds residents to document water damage to property, collect all receipts for repairs and report damages to Pasco County by calling 727-847-2411, or by using the county's "Report Damage" tool.

Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
