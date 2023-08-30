Thousands without power in Wakulla County after Idalia makes landfall

As Hurricane Idalia begins to clear the Florida Panhandle, Wakulla County officials say wind gusts during the storm knocked out power across the county and heavy rains are continuing but things could be much worse.

Wakulla County Sheriff's lieutenant Jeffery Yarbrough points to Taylor County near Keaton beach where Idalia made landfall.

“You know that’s certainly unfortunate, and our heart goes out to our neighbors over in Taylor County, but as far as what Wakulla County is concerned, it looks like the worst of the storm is going to bypass us,” said Yarbrough.

Officials are urging residents to use caution following the storm including staying away from downed powerlines.

Talquin Electric, which serves much of the Wakulla County area, says crews are staged and ready to restore power quickly once it’s safe enough for that work to begin.

