LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Thousands without power in Wakulla County after Idalia makes landfall

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Wakulla County Tourist Development Council

As the storm begins to clear the Wakulla area, officials are taking stock of the damage and in some cases expressing gratitude that it wasn’t worse.

As Hurricane Idalia begins to clear the Florida Panhandle, Wakulla County officials say wind gusts during the storm knocked out power across the county and heavy rains are continuing but things could be much worse.

Wakulla County Sheriff's lieutenant Jeffery Yarbrough points to Taylor County near Keaton beach where Idalia made landfall.

“You know that’s certainly unfortunate, and our heart goes out to our neighbors over in Taylor County, but as far as what Wakulla County is concerned, it looks like the worst of the storm is going to bypass us,” said Yarbrough.

Officials are urging residents to use caution following the storm including staying away from downed powerlines.

Talquin Electric, which serves much of the Wakulla County area, says crews are staged and ready to restore power quickly once it’s safe enough for that work to begin.
Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Adrian Andrews
