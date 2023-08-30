Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida's coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.
We take a look at the path of destruction:
