LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in the Tampa Bay area

WUSF Staff
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
Man on a raft with his thumb up
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
This person managed to have some fun on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa after the road was flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.

Hurricane Idalia may have largely bypassed West Central Florida, but its impact was felt by storm surge that left roads flooded across the region.

Hurricane Idalia moved west of the greater Tampa Bay region and made landfall Tuesday in the Big Bend region, but its impact was still felt throughout West Central Florida.

Storm surge caused by the major hurricane resulted in flooded streets across the area.

Reporters documented the treacherous conditions after Idalia made landfall.

Downtown Tampa

Wading through a big stretch of the Tampa Riverwalk that's flooded, the waterfront has shifted; it is going all the way back to the grass several dozen feet. Parts of the Riverwalk receded a little bit in terms of flooding, but the Hillsborough River was still very high. The water was lapping up right against the sidewalk, spilling over in some places. You could see on the other side of the river near the University of Tampa that it was going right up to the lawn.

Flooding in downtown Tampa
1 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa1_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
2 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa4_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
3 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa6_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
4 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa2_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
5 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa3_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
6 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa5_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in downtown Tampa
7 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_DowntownTampa7_SC_083023.jpg
Areas in downtown Tampa and near the Tampa Riverwalk were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media

Bayshore Boulevard

Hillsborough Bay spilled over onto Bayshore Boulevard, including both directions of traffic and into the homes and apartment buildings. Police had blocked the road to traffic, but some folks walked around on the median, which was the only thing not underwater.

Flooding in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa
1 of 3  — HurricaneIdalia_BayshoreTampa3_SC_083023.jpg
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa
2 of 3  — HurricaneIdalia_BayshoreTampa1_SC_083023.jpg
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa
3 of 3  — HurricaneIdalia_BayshoreTampa2_SC_083023.jpg
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media

Indian Rocks Beach

The Gulf of Mexico spilled over onto the Pinellas beaches, forcing closure of the barrier islands.

Flooding on Indian Rocks Beach
1 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IndianRocksBeach1_DM_083023.jpg
Daylina Miller
WUSF Public Media
Flooding on Indian Rocks Beach
2 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IndianRocksBeach2_DM_083023.jpg
Daylina Miller
WUSF Public Media
Flooding on Indian Rocks Beach
3 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IndianRocksBeach3_DM_083023.jpg
Daylina Miller
WUSF Public Media
Flooding on Indian Rocks Beach
4 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IndianRocksBeach4_DM_083023.jpg
Daylina Miller
WUSF Public Media
Flooding on Indian Rocks Beach
5 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IndianRocksBeach5_DM_083023.jpg
Daylina Miller
WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Indian Rocks Beach
6 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IRB2_Erica DiCeglie_SN_083023.jpeg
Streets on Indian Rocks Beach were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Erica DiCeglie / Courtesy
Flooding in Indian Rocks Beach
7 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IRB3_Erica DiCeglie_SN_083023.jpeg
Streets on Indian Rocks Beach were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Erica DiCeglie / Courtesy
Flooding in Indian Rocks Beach
8 of 8  — HurricaneIdalia_IRB_Erica DiCeglie_SN_083023.jpeg
Streets on Indian Rocks Beach were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Erica DiCeglie / Courtesy

Safety Harbor

Wading through some of the floodwaters at Waterfront Park, it could be seen from a little past your ankles to past your shins, depending on the locations. Some trees were underwater, along with benches and lights. One family came to walk their dogs just to get out of the house because they were cooped up from the hurricane, and the dogs were playing in the water. The family said they've lived in the area about 30 years and haven't seen anything like this before in terms of the flooding.

Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
1 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark7_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding in Safety Harbor
2 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarbor1_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Public Media
3 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborFlood1_CV_083023.jpg
Chuck Vincent / Courtesy
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
4 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark6_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
5 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark4_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
6 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark3_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
7 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark2_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
8 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark1_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros
Flooding at Safety Harbor Memorial Park
9 of 9  — HurricaneIdalia_SafetyHarborWaterfrontPark5_JM_083023.jpg
Jessica Meszaros

Weeki Wachee/Homosassa

State troopers blocked the approaches to Weeki Wachee and to Pine Island on the Hernando County coast.

One trooper said the water level was up to the bridge where Rogers Park is over the Weeki Wachee River and nobody's going to be allowed in until probably later Wednesday.

Flooding in Weeki Wachee
1 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_WeekiWachee_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooded road
2 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_WeekiWachee_SN_083023.jpg
Roads in Weeki Wachee were flooded following Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Weeki Wachee
3 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_WeekiWachee3_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Weeki Wachee
4 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_WeekiWachee2_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Homosassa
5 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_Homosassa_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Homosassa
6 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_Homosassa2_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Flooding in Homosassa
7 of 7  — HurricaneIdalia_Homosassa1_SN_083023.jpg
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media

Weather Hurricane Idalia
WUSF Staff
WUSF Staff
