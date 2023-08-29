Idalia's potential impacts to Southwest Florida, including Sarasota County

As folks in Southwest Florida watch Hurricane Idalia head north into the Gulf of Mexico, many are wondering what they should be expecting and when. WGCU's Sandra Viktorova spoke with senior meteorologist, Megan Borowski, with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network to get an update for the region.

TRANSCRIPT:

—————

Borowski: So good news is this is not Ian. So, as of right now this is not Ian. The track for Idalia is farther north, now that could change. But as of the latest forecast models look like we could get tropical storm force gusts in our area, really overnight into tomorrow morning is when we get those gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall is possible looks like for our area two to four inches, especially for the immediate coastline and then storm surge inundation. We could get that anywhere from two to four feet. Now, you know, further north, the situation is much more different. It's much more dire, if you want to use that term.

You know, so down in southwest Florida impacts from this storm...Yes. Is it going to be the worst case scenario? No. So be on alert making those preparations, but they should not be an Ian.

"Be prepared, be ready, but this is nothing to panic about. Panic only make the situation worse." Megan Borowski

Viktorova: So you would tell us for folks in Lee, Charlotte counties, even Sarasota counties, you should have supplies Correct?

Borowski: Yes, especially in Sarasota County. Because Sarasota is right on the edge of, I would say, potentially worst impacts. That's why our storm surge forecast is a little bit higher for the Sarasota area.

Rainfall will likely be heavier in that area and the winds will be more gusty, again because Sarasota will be closer to the center of the storm if the current track forecast holds.

So you know, be prepared, be ready, but this is nothing to panic about. Panic only make the situation worse.

—————

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.