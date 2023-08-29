© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Idalia's potential impacts to Southwest Florida, including Sarasota County

WGCU | By Tara Calligan,
Sandra Viktorova
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
A map of Florida showing storm surge watches, warnings and expected inundations across the Gulf Coast.
FPREN
Life-threatening storm surge will be one of the greatest impacts and watches are posted from the Panhandle to the south Peninsula. Across this area, inundations will average 4-7 feet to include Tampa/St. Pete.

Senior meteorologist Megan Borowski gives an update on what Southwest Florida can expect from Idalia.

As folks in Southwest Florida watch Hurricane Idalia head north into the Gulf of Mexico, many are wondering what they should be expecting and when. WGCU's Sandra Viktorova spoke with senior meteorologist, Megan Borowski, with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network to get an update for the region.

TRANSCRIPT:

—————

Borowski: So good news is this is not Ian. So, as of right now this is not Ian. The track for Idalia is farther north, now that could change. But as of the latest forecast models look like we could get tropical storm force gusts in our area, really overnight into tomorrow morning is when we get those gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall is possible looks like for our area two to four inches, especially for the immediate coastline and then storm surge inundation. We could get that anywhere from two to four feet. Now, you know, further north, the situation is much more different. It's much more dire, if you want to use that term.

You know, so down in southwest Florida impacts from this storm...Yes. Is it going to be the worst case scenario? No. So be on alert making those preparations, but they should not be an Ian.

"Be prepared, be ready, but this is nothing to panic about. Panic only make the situation worse."
Megan Borowski

Viktorova: So you would tell us for folks in Lee, Charlotte counties, even Sarasota counties, you should have supplies Correct?

Borowski: Yes, especially in Sarasota County. Because Sarasota is right on the edge of, I would say, potentially worst impacts. That's why our storm surge forecast is a little bit higher for the Sarasota area.

Rainfall will likely be heavier in that area and the winds will be more gusty, again because Sarasota will be closer to the center of the storm if the current track forecast holds.

So you know, be prepared, be ready, but this is nothing to panic about. Panic only make the situation worse.

—————

