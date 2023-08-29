How to track power outages in Florida counties during Hurricane Idalia

As the bands of Hurricane Idalia begin hitting our area, we're seeing some power outages in the Greater Tampa Bay region.

While 13,316 people in the state are without power, of those tracked by Power Outage USA in their county-by-county map, only a handful of them are in the Bay area - so far.

Related: Duke Energy and other Florida power companies prepare for Idalia

Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours online at psc.state.fl.us/ or on on Twitter at @floridapsc.

Florida Power and Light provides service, in part, to these counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands. Residents can also monitor real-time power outages here.

Duke Energy is a primary power provider for the greater Tampa Bay region and Central Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Highlands, Hardee and Hernando counties. Residents can also monitor real-time power outages here.

Polk County is also serviced by Lakeland Electric, from Polk City to Highland city, and the Peace River Electric Cooperative, Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative and Tampa Electric (TECO). Residents can also monitor real-time power outages through TECO here.

Monitoring and reporting outages

If you have internet access, outages can be monitored on these major power providers' websites:



If your power is provided by a cooperative or municipal government in thegreater Tampa Bay region, you can monitor outage updates on these websites:



Power providers ask that residents report any outages they are experiencing.