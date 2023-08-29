© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

How to track power outages in Florida counties during Hurricane Idalia

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller, Gabriella Paul
Gabriella Paul
Published August 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT
Rows of power trucks lined up along a road
Duke Energy
/
Twitter

Duke Energy, TECO, Florida Power & Light, and others report their outages online. Here's how to find that information.

As the bands of Hurricane Idalia begin hitting our area, we're seeing some power outages in the Greater Tampa Bay region.

While 13,316 people in the state are without power, of those tracked by Power Outage USA in their county-by-county map, only a handful of them are in the Bay area - so far.

Related: Duke Energy and other Florida power companies prepare for Idalia

Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours online at psc.state.fl.us/ or on on Twitter at @floridapsc.

Florida Power and Light provides service, in part, to these counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands. Residents can also monitor real-time power outages here.

Duke Energy is a primary power provider for the greater Tampa Bay region and Central Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Highlands, Hardee and Hernando counties. Residents can also monitor real-time power outages here.

Polk County is also serviced by Lakeland Electric, from Polk City to Highland city, and the Peace River Electric Cooperative, Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative and Tampa Electric (TECO). Residents can also monitor real-time power outages through TECO here.

Monitoring and reporting outages

If you have internet access, outages can be monitored on these major power providers' websites:

If your power is provided by a cooperative or municipal government in thegreater Tampa Bay region, you can monitor outage updates on these websites:

Power providers ask that residents report any outages they are experiencing.

  • Report outages with Florida Power and Light Company here, or call 1-800-468-8243. To report a downed power line, call 1-800-4OUTAGE.
  • Report outages with Duke Energy here, call 800-228-8485 or text "OUT" to 57801
  • Report outages with TECO here, or call 877-588-1010.
Weather Hurricane Idaliapower outages
