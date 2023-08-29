© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Duke Energy and other Florida power companies prepare for Idalia

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter,
Craig Kopp
Published August 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
Duke Energy trucks lined up in two rows with Tropicana Field in the background
Lee Freedman
/
Courtesy
Duke Energy has mobilized over 5,000 responders as the company prepares for power outages caused by fast-approaching Hurricane Idalia.

Thousands of Duke Energy power trucks are now staged at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in advance of the storm.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring strong winds, torrential rain, flooding and storm surge, which all will likely cause power outages.

Major utility companies in Florida are making their final preparations in advance of the storm.

“Duke Energy has employees that their full-time job is storm preparation,” Duke Energy spokesman Lee Freedman said., “So, 52 weeks out of the year, they're preparing for a storm like this. Throughout hurricane season, we make sure we have plenty of materials on hand. So I'm talking about power poles, wires, transformers, everything we'll need to restore power after a storm.”

The company has mobilized additional help from outside of Florida in advance of the storm. Speaking at a Tuesday news briefing in St. Petersburg, Duke spokesman Jeff Baker said 4,500 line crews and other personnel are on hand and ready to get power restored as soon as possible. Baker said crews cannot physically start repairing downed lines until sustained winds are under 35 miles an hour.

"We have sister utilities in the Midwest ... Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky. Line workers, tree trimmers, so in total we'll have about 5,000 workers here," Freedman said. "We're going to bus them to hotels, they're going to get a good night's sleep and then once the storm passes and the conditions are safe, they're going to start assessing damage and restoring power in the morning."

Baker said Duke will be getting assistance from its smart grid technology. In some cases, that can digitally help the grid to heal itself.

"In past storms we have seen significant advantages. I know in the last major storm we had we had over 3.3 million minutes of interruptions that did not occur because of that smart grid technology," Baker said.

Florida Power and Light and Tampa Electric have also mobilized crews throughout the state, with TECO saying they have about 3,000 workers ready to respond following the storm.

Freedman said anyone who loses power can disconnect any nonessential electrical equipment so circuits don't overload when power is restored.

Power companies said fallen trees can delay restoration efforts and that customers should stay away from downed lines.

Customers can download the Duke Energy app on their phones to report if their power is out and to see a map of current outages.

Tags
Weather 2023 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IdaliaDuke Energy
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
See stories by Craig Kopp
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now