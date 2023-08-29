Despite threat of deadly storm surge, some Pasco residents are sheltering in place

Despite mandatory evacuation orders in Coastal Pasco County, some residents are choosing to stay in their homes.

As of Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., the number of residents in county shelters reached 564. That’s a fraction of the estimated 72,590 residents under an Evacuation Zone A order by Pasco County.

See map of Evacuation Zones: https://pascogis.pascocountyfl.net/evaczone/finder.html

Robert Fink, 72, lives with his wife in New Port Richey. He said he would like to leave, but his wife's medical needs make it difficult to seek public shelter.

“It would be dangerous. It would be dangerous for my wife,” he said, referring to her need for constant access to an oxygen tank and social distancing.

Fink’s apartment, like much of Pasco County's coastline, is expected to see between six and nine feet of storm surge on Wednesday morning.

Pasco County officials are reminding residents that it's not too late to evacuate and that all six county shelters are still open to residents.

Residents seeking help with evacuation or transportation in Pasco County should call 727-847-2411 or visit MyPasco.net.