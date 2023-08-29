© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Despite threat of deadly storm surge, some Pasco residents are sheltering in place

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
Pasco County
/
Evacuation Zone Finder

Shelters are not as full as they should be.

Despite mandatory evacuation orders in Coastal Pasco County, some residents are choosing to stay in their homes.

As of Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., the number of residents in county shelters reached 564. That’s a fraction of the estimated 72,590 residents under an Evacuation Zone A order by Pasco County.

See map of Evacuation Zones: https://pascogis.pascocountyfl.net/evaczone/finder.html

Robert Fink, 72, lives with his wife in New Port Richey. He said he would like to leave, but his wife's medical needs make it difficult to seek public shelter.

“It would be dangerous. It would be dangerous for my wife,” he said, referring to her need for constant access to an oxygen tank and social distancing.

Fink’s apartment, like much of Pasco County's coastline, is expected to see between six and nine feet of storm surge on Wednesday morning.

Pasco County officials are reminding residents that it's not too late to evacuate and that all six county shelters are still open to residents.

Residents seeking help with evacuation or transportation in Pasco County should call 727-847-2411 or visit MyPasco.net.

Tags
Weather Hurricane Idalia
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now