Evacuation orders are issued for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties

Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties are ordering evacuation along the Gulf coast in advance of Idalia.

The evacuation order for coastal Hernando will become mandatory Tuesday.

In its voluntary evacuation order, everyone living west of U.S. Highway 19 in Hernando County is being asked to leave their homes. That includes residents of evacuation zones A, B and C, and all residents living in coastal and low-lying areas — as well as manufactured homes throughout the entire county.

"We can't emphasize enough that you need to take this storm seriously," said David DeCarlo, director of Hernando County Emergency Management. "We have a voluntary evacuation order in place now. We have a local state of emergency in place right now as well. But tomorrow morning, we'll have a mandatory evacuation. If you live west of U.S. 19, please heed these warnings."

Idalia is expected to particularly impact Pine Island, Bayport, Weeki Wachee and Hernando Beach.

"This is going to be life-impacting storm surge. There's going to be destruction of houses and homes and structures," DeCarlo said. "If we get the 8 feet of storm surge, 9-feet of storm surge that's forecasted, it is not going to bode well for the west coast of Hernando County."

Also, anyone living in manufactured housing or mobile homes in the entire county are being asked to evacuate further inland.

You can find your evacuation zone and a flood zone map here.

This is a map of Hernando County's evacuation zones

Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at noon Monday at the following addresses.

West Hernando Middle School - Special Needs - 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville

***If you are needing the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Please call Hernando County Public Information Center (PIC) at 352-754-4083 to arrange pick up.

D. S. Parrott Middle School - General Population and Pet Friendly - 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville.

Nature Coast Technical High School - General Population - 4057 California St., Brooksville.



Hernando High School - General Population - 111 Ernie Chatman Run, Brooksville.

Pasco County

A mandatory evacuation will be ordered for certain areas.

The mandatory evacuation will be in place if:

You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You're in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

Officials recommend evacuations if one or more of the following applies:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You're registered with Pasco as a Special Needs resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

You can find your evacuation zone here. More information from Pasco County Emergency Management can be found here.

Citrus County

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all of those in Zone A, which encompasses areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and portions east of 19.

There is also a voluntary evacuation ordered countywide for those living in mobile homes, campers, recreational vehicles, tents, and structures not capable of handling Category 3 winds.

You can find your evacuation zone and a flood zone map here.