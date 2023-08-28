Current alerts, evacuations and public shelters for Florida counties as Idalia closes in

The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.

Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.

Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.

Evacuations



Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes

Citrus County: Voluntary evacuations for people living in detached structures

Hurricane Warnings



Coastal Citrus

Coastal Dixie

Coastal Hernando

Coastal Hillsborough

Coastal Jefferson

Coastal Levy

Coastal Manatee

Coastal Pasco

Coastal Sarasota

Coastal Taylor

Coastal Wakulla

Inland Citrus

Inland Dixie

Inland Hernando

Inland Hillsborough

Inland Levy

Inland Manatee

Inland Pasco

Inland Sarasota

Inland Taylor

Inland Taylor

Lafayette

Madison

Pinellas

Hurricane Watches



Baker

Bradford

Central Marion

Coastal Franklin

Eastern Alachua

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Inland Dixie

Inland Taylor

Lafayette

Madison

Northern Columbia

Southern Columbia

Suwannee

Union

Western Alachua

Western Marion

Tropical Storm Warnings



Coastal Charlotte

Coastal Collier

Coastal Franklin

Coastal Lee

Coastal Sarasota

DeSoto

Hardee

Inland Charlotte

Inland Franklin

Inland Jefferson

Inland Lee

Inland Sarasota

Inland Wakulla

Leon

Liberty

Northern Lake

Polk

Southern Lake

Tropical Storm Watches



Coastal Duval

Coastal Flagler

Coastal Nassau

Coastal St. Johns

Coastal Volusia

Eastern Clay

Eastern Marion

Eastern Putnam

Inland Collier

Inland Flagler

Inland Nassau

Inland Northern Brevard

Inland Southern Brevard

Inland St. Johns

Mainland Northern Brevard

Monroe Lower Keys

Northern Brevard Barrier Islands

Orange

Osceola

Seminole

South Central Duval

Southern Brevard Barrier Islands

Trout River

Western Clay

Western Duval

Western Putnam

