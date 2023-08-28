© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Current alerts, evacuations and public shelters for Florida counties as Idalia closes in

By Riley Hazel
Published August 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT

The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.

Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.

Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.

Evacuations

  • Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C
  • Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B
  • Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes
  • Citrus County: Voluntary evacuations for people living in detached structures

Hurricane Warnings

  • Coastal Citrus
  • Coastal Dixie
  • Coastal Hernando
  • Coastal Hillsborough
  • Coastal Jefferson
  • Coastal Levy
  • Coastal Manatee
  • Coastal Pasco
  • Coastal Sarasota
  • Coastal Taylor
  • Coastal Wakulla
  • Inland Citrus
  • Inland Dixie
  • Inland Hernando
  • Inland Hillsborough
  • Inland Levy
  • Inland Manatee
  • Inland Pasco
  • Inland Sarasota
  • Inland Taylor
  • Lafayette
  • Madison
  • Pinellas

Hurricane Watches

  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Central Marion
  • Coastal Franklin
  • Eastern Alachua
  • Gilchrist
  • Hamilton
  • Inland Dixie
  • Inland Taylor
  • Lafayette
  • Madison
  • Northern Columbia
  • Southern Columbia
  • Suwannee
  • Union
  • Western Alachua
  • Western Marion

Tropical Storm Warnings

  • Coastal Charlotte
  • Coastal Collier
  • Coastal Franklin
  • Coastal Lee
  • Coastal Sarasota
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Inland Charlotte
  • Inland Franklin
  • Inland Jefferson
  • Inland Lee
  • Inland Sarasota
  • Inland Wakulla
  • Leon
  • Liberty
  • Northern Lake
  • Polk
  • Southern Lake

Tropical Storm Watches

  • Coastal Duval
  • Coastal Flagler
  • Coastal Nassau
  • Coastal St. Johns
  • Coastal Volusia
  • Eastern Clay
  • Eastern Marion
  • Eastern Putnam
  • Inland Collier
  • Inland Flagler
  • Inland Nassau
  • Inland Northern Brevard
  • Inland Southern Brevard
  • Inland St. Johns
  • Mainland Northern Brevard
  • Monroe Lower Keys
  • Northern Brevard Barrier Islands
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Seminole
  • South Central Duval
  • Southern Brevard Barrier Islands
  • Trout River
  • Western Clay
  • Western Duval
  • Western Putnam

Storm Surge Watches

  • Coastal Charlotte
  • Coastal Citrus
  • Coastal Collier
  • Coastal Dixie
  • Coastal Franklin
  • Coastal Hernando
  • Coastal Hillsborough
  • Coastal Jefferson
  • Coastal Lee
  • Coastal Levy
  • Coastal Manatee
  • Coastal Pasco
  • Coastal Sarasota
  • Coastal Taylor
  • Coastal Wakulla
  • Inland Citrus
  • Pinellas
