Sandbag locations open ahead of possible storm next week

Floridians are being asked to start preparing for a storm that could hit the state next week.

The area of low pressure is currently located in the Caribbean, and, as of Friday evening, is designated as INVEST-93L.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff George says it will likely intensify into a tropical depression as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

"The latest models are indicating this system may strengthen into a tropical storm, or maybe even a low-end hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast," George said.

He added that while there's still a good deal of uncertainty with the system, the highest impacts are expected from Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

"We are asking residents to prepare for coastal impacts and flooding rains that are possible well inland," George said.

Some counties and cities are getting a jump on the storm by opening sandbag locations this weekend.

St. Petersburg is making up to 10 free sandbags per household available at the city's Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 Ninth Ave. N.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

People must provide proof of residence. Assistance will be available for seniors and others who need help filling and loading sandbags.

And Pasco County is opening a pair of sandbag stations:



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio



Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Both sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.