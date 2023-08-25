© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sandbag locations open ahead of possible storm next week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
A pile of sandbags are in front of a door, which also has a layer of plastic wrapping taped over it.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Sandbags are available at a number of Tampa Bay area counties and cities ahead of a possible tropical storm next week. At a July demonstration in Hillsborough County, officials pointed out sandbags themselves don't stop water from getting into your house. They should be used to secure plastic wrapping or tarps to keep water out from garage doors and other entry ways.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff George says an area of low pressure currently in the Caribbean will likely intensify into a tropical depression as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Floridians are being asked to start preparing for a storm that could hit the state next week.

The area of low pressure is currently located in the Caribbean, and, as of Friday evening, is designated as INVEST-93L.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff George says it will likely intensify into a tropical depression as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

"The latest models are indicating this system may strengthen into a tropical storm, or maybe even a low-end hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast," George said.

He added that while there's still a good deal of uncertainty with the system, the highest impacts are expected from Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

"We are asking residents to prepare for coastal impacts and flooding rains that are possible well inland," George said.

Some counties and cities are getting a jump on the storm by opening sandbag locations this weekend.

St. Petersburg is making up to 10 free sandbags per household available at the city's Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 Ninth Ave. N.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

People must provide proof of residence. Assistance will be available for seniors and others who need help filling and loading sandbags.

And Pasco County is opening a pair of sandbag stations:

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Both sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Tags
Weather 2023 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonSandbags
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now