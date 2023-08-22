Above-average temperatures are predicted for the next 3 months

After several locations in Florida, including Key West, Fort Myers, Miami, Tampa and Sarasota recorded their warmest month on record in July, the Southeast Regional Climate Center is predicting that more records may be broken again this month.

Warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have contributed to high humidity and what feels-like triple digit temperatures.

NOAA Climatologist Chris Fuhrmann said the Southeast region is seeing a continuation of warmer weather and is predicting above-average temperatures for the next three months. Key West recently recorded its highest minimum temperature at 88 degrees.

The warmer temperatures and lack of rain presented dryness in the northern Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay area. Severe and extreme drought is emerging across parts of Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 2.9 million Florida residents are facing drought-like conditions.

In North Florida where peanuts are often growing, the water demand is high at this time of year.

“Showing over the last couple of weeks is a relatively dry pattern, so that could potentially impact peanuts and other crops across the region moving forward,” Fuhrmann said.

Rain predicted for the next week could improve those conditions.

As the region approaches the peak period for tropical activity, systems can change potential flood risks. Over the three-month forecast, river flood risk remains typical for the Southeast region.

Above-average precipitation is predicted for all the Southeast. North Florida could see in some cases, half an inch to an inch of rain over the next week or so.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates a two-in-three chance of a strong El Niño event by this winter, possibly bringing wetter conditions to the Southeast. This is based on observed sea surface temperatures.

However, stronger impacts are not always a guarantee significant effects locally, so be sure to stay update throughout the season.