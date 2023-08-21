© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
5 tropical systems will likely produce at least 1 hurricane

By Jeff George
Published August 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT

We still have 5 areas of interest that are dominating the tropics today.

INVEST-92 is a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa and has a good chance of becoming a depression soon. But Post-Tropical Cyclone Emily and Tropical Depression Gert will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic this week.

Tropical Storm Franklin will start turning away from the U.S. the next couple days, but has a chance to become a hurricane before weakening this weekend.

Then finally we have Tropical Depression Nine in the Gulf, that will likely turn into Tropical Storm Harold before ramming into the southeast coast of Texas tonight or Tuesday.

None of those systems are expected to directly impact Florida.

Please keep in mind just because there are no immediate threats for us, the past 6 days should be a reminder that things can change quickly at this time of year. We are expecting the tropics to stay active as we approach peak season the next several weeks. Always be prepared and plugged in by downloading the Florida Storms app.

Jeff George
