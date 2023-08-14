Tampa extending cooling center hours

In response to the ongoing heat wave, the city of Tampa is going to keep its cooling centers open a few more days.

The city reopened three centers Monday at 11 a.m. and will keep them open through 7 p.m.

The centers will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A release from the city says about 140 residents took advantage of the centers during the first three days they were open.

The cooling centers are located at the following addresses:



David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park

1801 N Lincoln Ave

Tampa, FL 33607



Cuscaden Park

2900 N 15th St

Tampa, FL 33605



Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park

4810 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33614



The city is also encouraging residents to use Tampa's 12 pools and nine splash pads. They're holding free open swim hours through the month of August with no Rec Card required.

Locations, hours and open swim schedules can be found on the city's website.

The National Weather Service says temperatures hit a high of 97 in Tampa Sunday, breaking the previous record daily high of 95 set in 1952.

The city also has a HEATSAFE text alert system to notify residents about heat advisories, cooling center openings, tips to stay cool and more. To sign up, text HEATSAFE to 888-777.

