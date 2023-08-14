© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa extending cooling center hours

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Sign with an arrow pointing to the right reads "Cooling center from 11 am-7 pm" stands in front of a window.
City of Tampa
Tampa reopened three cooling centers Monday morning, and will keep them open Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city reopened three centers Monday morning, and will reopen them Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

In response to the ongoing heat wave, the city of Tampa is going to keep its cooling centers open a few more days.

The city reopened three centers Monday at 11 a.m. and will keep them open through 7 p.m.

The centers will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A release from the city says about 140 residents took advantage of the centers during the first three days they were open.

The cooling centers are located at the following addresses:

  • David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park 
    1801 N Lincoln Ave
    Tampa, FL 33607
  • Cuscaden Park 
    2900 N 15th St
    Tampa, FL 33605
  • Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park 
    4810 N Himes Ave
    Tampa, FL 33614

The city is also encouraging residents to use Tampa's 12 pools and nine splash pads. They're holding free open swim hours through the month of August with no Rec Card required.

Locations, hours and open swim schedules can be found on the city's website.

The National Weather Service says temperatures hit a high of 97 in Tampa Sunday, breaking the previous record daily high of 95 set in 1952.

The city also has a HEATSAFE text alert system to notify residents about heat advisories, cooling center openings, tips to stay cool and more. To sign up, text HEATSAFE to 888-777.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
