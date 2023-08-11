© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa is opening cooling centers to combat extreme heat in the region

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people from west Texas and southeastern New Mexico to the western Florida Panhandle are currently under heat alerts.
yuruphoto/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
The greater Tampa Bay region has experienced temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index levels climbing as high as 112 degrees.

Three cooling centers will be open this weekend to all members of the public, free of charge.

The city of Tampa has opened cooling centers to help its residents beat the heat.

Three cooling centers are now available to all members of the public free of charge, according to a news release by the city. The centers opened Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find them at the following Parks and Recreation centers:

  • David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park
    1801 N Lincoln Ave
    Tampa, FL 33607
  • Cuscaden Park
    2900 N 15th St
    Tampa, FL 33605
  • Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park
    4810 N Himes Ave
    Tampa, FL 33614

Light snacks and water will be available at each location.

The city opened the cooling centers in response to extreme heat in the area this week, according to the release. On Wednesday, Tampa Electric reported for the second day in a row that customers used a record amount of energy to beat the heat. July was also Tampa’s hottest month on record, reaching an average temperature of 86.5 degrees.

More plans to combat the heat include extending open swim hours at Tampa Parks and Recreation pools, according to the release. The city has also launched a HEATSAFE text alert system to notify residents about heat advisories, cooling center openings, tips to stay cool and more. To sign up, text HEATSAFE to 888-777.

Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
