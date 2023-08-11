Tampa is opening cooling centers to combat extreme heat in the region

The city of Tampa has opened cooling centers to help its residents beat the heat.

Three cooling centers are now available to all members of the public free of charge, according to a news release by the city. The centers opened Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find them at the following Parks and Recreation centers:

David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park

1801 N Lincoln Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Cuscaden Park

2900 N 15th St

Tampa, FL 33605

Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park

4810 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33614

Light snacks and water will be available at each location.

The city opened the cooling centers in response to extreme heat in the area this week, according to the release. On Wednesday, Tampa Electric reported for the second day in a row that customers used a record amount of energy to beat the heat. July was also Tampa’s hottest month on record, reaching an average temperature of 86.5 degrees.

More plans to combat the heat include extending open swim hours at Tampa Parks and Recreation pools, according to the release. The city has also launched a HEATSAFE text alert system to notify residents about heat advisories, cooling center openings, tips to stay cool and more. To sign up, text HEATSAFE to 888-777.

