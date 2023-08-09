© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Florida sets heat records, and advisories remain in effect

WGCU | By Combined FPREN/WGCU dispatches
Published August 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT
National Weather Service
/
WGCU

Tampa tied a record with a high of 96 degrees on Tuesday. More of the same was due Wednesday.

From the Panhandle to the Keys, temperature records were either matched or set Tuesday afternoon.

This includes Tampa, which tied a record high set in 1987.


Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says more records will be chased across the state Wednesday.

"Mid-level high pressure is centered to our south and that is the cause for our soaring temperatures," Borowski said. "On top of that, it’s directing in humid southwesterly winds to our region, which is making feels-like temperatures to settle in the 105 to 110 plus degree range.

"To make it worse the dynamics of high pressure serve to limit shower coverage, so we can’t even count on widespread storms to cool us down, even if it’s just briefly."

Borowski said that yet again, heat alerts are in effect Wednesday. She says that dangerous heat indices are forecasted to continue impacting the state through at least the start of next week.

Braun, Michael

The National Weather Service forecast called for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 106 to 114 expected across the state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

And again Wednesday much of the deep southern United States was under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories from Texas to Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags
Weather Florida WeatherExtreme Heat
Combined FPREN/WGCU dispatches
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now