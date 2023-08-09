Florida sets heat records, and advisories remain in effect

From the Panhandle to the Keys, temperature records were either matched or set Tuesday afternoon.

This includes Tampa, which tied a record high set in 1987.

You didn't imagine it... It was hot today! Four of our weather observation sites tied or set new daily records for high temperatures today. Hot weather is forecast to continue through at early next week. pic.twitter.com/6JIp7tMsFM — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 8, 2023



Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says more records will be chased across the state Wednesday.

"Mid-level high pressure is centered to our south and that is the cause for our soaring temperatures," Borowski said. "On top of that, it’s directing in humid southwesterly winds to our region, which is making feels-like temperatures to settle in the 105 to 110 plus degree range.

"To make it worse the dynamics of high pressure serve to limit shower coverage, so we can’t even count on widespread storms to cool us down, even if it’s just briefly."

Borowski said that yet again, heat alerts are in effect Wednesday. She says that dangerous heat indices are forecasted to continue impacting the state through at least the start of next week.

The National Weather Service forecast called for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 106 to 114 expected across the state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

And again Wednesday much of the deep southern United States was under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories from Texas to Georgia.

