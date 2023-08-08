Heat alerts Tuesday cover all of Florida and parts of the US deep south

Heat alerts were in affect across the entire state and a good part of states from Texas to South Carolina Tuesday with heat index values possibly exceeding 110 in some areas.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said that heat index values could become dangerous.

"So when you combine a summertime heat with the elevated humidity levels, it's going to feel between 100 and 110° in many parts of our state today. Spending prolonged time outside, especially doing strenuous activities could lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion," she said.

The National Weather Service forecast heat index values from 112 to 115 were expected from Sarasota to Glades counties and in between.

Borowski says that to remain safe, people should stay hydrated, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, if possible, limit our time outside.

For most areas in Southwest and West Central Florida the heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 tonight.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service's July 2023 climate summary for West Central and Southwest Florida showed temperatures across that area generally averaged a few degrees above normal in July 2023 with Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and Punta Gorda among several areas recording the warmest July and warmest month on record.

The numbers

SW Florida areas reporting warmest July ever, the average 2023 July temperature, normal July temperature, departure from normal and date of when records began:

Fort Myers area, 86.1°, 83.2°, +2.9°, Jan. 1902 Punta Gorda area, 85.8°, 83.3°, +2.5°, May 1914 Sarasota-Bradenton area: 86.2°, 83.1°, +3.1°, Jan. 1911.

Heat index

