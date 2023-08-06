Heat advisory issued Sunday for Southwest, West Central Florida
The forecast said there will likely be excessive heat conditions today with heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees possible.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a heat advisory for much of Southwest and West Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Across much of Southwest Florida:
Today — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 92 to 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 to 60%.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 76 to 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 to 96. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 to 40%.
Monday night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
