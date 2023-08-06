Heat advisory issued Sunday for Southwest, West Central Florida

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a heat advisory for much of Southwest and West Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The forecast said there will likely be excessive heat conditions today with heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees possible.

Across much of Southwest Florida:

Today — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 92 to 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 to 60%.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 76 to 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 to 96. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 to 40%.

Monday night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

