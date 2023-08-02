Your Voices: What lessons did you learn from Hurricane Ian?

September 28th marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian's landfall. The storm caused widespread destruction across Southwest and parts of Central Florida.

WUSF Public Media wants to hear from folks who were impacted by the storm.

What did you learn from Hurricane Ian and do you have any advice for someone facing a similar storm?

And whether you live in the Fort Myers area; Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto counties — or elsewhere in the state — did Ian change how you would prepare for a storm?

Fill out the form below, and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.