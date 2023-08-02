© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Your Voices: What lessons did you learn from Hurricane Ian?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian satellite image
NOAA
/
Courtesy
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.

Were you affected by Hurricane Ian, and what advice would you offer residents ahead of a storm? We want to tell your story.

September 28th marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian's landfall. The storm caused widespread destruction across Southwest and parts of Central Florida.

WUSF Public Media wants to hear from folks who were impacted by the storm.

READ MORE: Complete coverage of Hurricane Ian

What did you learn from Hurricane Ian and do you have any advice for someone facing a similar storm?

And whether you live in the Fort Myers area; Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto counties — or elsewhere in the state — did Ian change how you would prepare for a storm?

Fill out the form below, and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.

Weather 2023 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanYour Voices
