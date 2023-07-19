© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

USDA expands and changes its disaster home-repair grant program

WGCU
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
A hole on the side of a house with flood waters in the foreground
Julia Coin
/
Fresh Take Florida
Hurricane Ian's storm surge and 150 mph winds blew a hole through a home, which collects water in its yard along West Gulf Drive, Sanibel, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the expansion of a pilot program for single-family home-repair loans and grants in communities hit by disasters such as Hurricane Ian and Nicole last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced the expansion of a pilot program for single-family home-repair loans and grants in communities hit by disasters such as Hurricane Ian and Nicole last year.

The changes lower the minimum age of eligibility for homeowners from 62 to 18 and include refinancing debt and reimbursing repair costs incurred as a result of a natural disaster, according to a press release from the federal agency.

The program also will cover repairs caused by natural disasters over the next two years, and would help pay for costs to relocate mobile and manufactured homes.

Under the program, a home must be located within an eligible rural area in a presidentially declared disaster area after July 18, 2022, which for Florida included all 67 counties.

“We are working hard to find solutions that better accommodate people impacted by natural disasters in rural areas across this state, to help them get the resources they need to rebuild their homes and their lives,” USDA Rural Development State Director Hood Moise said in the release.

Copyright 2023 WGCU

Tags
Weather Hurricane IanU.S. Department of Agriculture
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now