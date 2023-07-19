Florida emergency officials are urging residents to take heat precautions

State emergency management officials are advising Floridians to ensure safety amid stifling heat.

"With the heat index value reaching an upwards of 110 degrees in some areas, it’s important to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water," Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said in a prepared statement. "I urge all Floridians to practice heat safety and remember it is never safe to leave children or pets alone in a parked car."

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said a lengthy and dangerous heat wave will continue in South Florida and other parts of the country.

“Record-breaking heat is expected in the Four Corners states (in the southwest U.S.), Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley and South Florida each day,” the weather service said in an advisory.

For South Florida, the conditions are affected by “above normal sea surface temperatures and lighter than normal winds,” the weather service said.

The Division of Emergency Management warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat increases risks of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It advised people to take precautions such as limiting time spent outside, staying hydrated and wearing loose, lightweight clothing.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. Nearly every day of this month, the global average temperature has been warmer than the unofficial hottest day recorded before 2023, according to University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. U.S. weather stations have broken more than 860 heat records in the past seven days, according to NOAA.

A dangerous 19th straight day of scorching heat in Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday. The city's record streak of 110 degrees or more stood out. It reached 117 degrees by 3 p.m.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida