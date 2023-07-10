Additional help is available to residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

Help is still available for Hurricane Ian survivors through Disaster Case Management.

This FEMA-funded program, managed by Volunteer Florida, provides case managers that work directly with disaster survivors to identify their unmet recovery needs, develop a goal-oriented recovery plan, and match them with resources to help them achieve their long-term recovery.

The state of Florida has contracted with multiple agencies to work with faith-based and volunteer organizations to support survivors through DCM. Case managers help residents achieve their permanent housing solutions and find other disaster recovery resources.

Residents of Lee County can contact Compass82 at: 239-944-7470 or via email to IanDCM@Compass82.org

Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk or counties can contact: Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent De Paul at: 941-799-6779 or via email to Dr4673ian@svdpdisaster.org

Residents of Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns or Volusia counties can contact Family Endeavors, Inc at: 407-487-2362 or via email to DCM_FL@endeavors.org; or online at Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery (endeavors.org)

For more information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

Go online to www.volunteerflorida.org/dcmp-providers/ to find a provider in your area to pair you with additional resources available for your family’s long-term recovery.

