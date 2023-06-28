Grants are available for areas damaged by disasters in 2022, including Sarasota County

Grants to help rural and Tribal communities repair water infrastructure damaged by presidentially declared disasters in 2022 have been made available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Florida.

U.S. Virgin Islands State Director Lakeisha Hood Moise announced the grant availability Wednesday. Events specifically listed included the Adkins Avenue and Chipola Complex fires in the Florida Panhandle as well as Tropical Storms Nicole and Ian and Hurricanes Nicole and Ian.

The USDA is making over $247 million in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Funds will remain available until expended.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help people rebuild their lives and their communities,” Hood Moise said. “The assistance I'm announcing today will help make sure rural communities across this state who were impacted by natural disasters last year have the the resources they need to repair or rebuild their water infrastructure. This funding is critical because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”

Eligible applicants include rurally located public bodies, and nonprofit organizations.

Funds may be used to:

repair damaged water infrastructure.



develop resiliency to reduce long-term risks from future disasters.





Funds may be used in rural areas and towns with populations of not more than 35,000 in 80 presidentially declared disaster areas across the state including:

Charlotte (County)



Collier (County)



DeSoto (County)



Glades (County)



Hendry (County)



Highlands (County)



Immokalee Indian Reservation



Lee (County)



Miccosukee Indian Reservation



Sarasota (County)





Applications and supporting documentation must be submitted electronically through USDA’s application intake system, RD APPLY.

For more information on how to apply, contact the Rural Development State Office.

or visit www.rd.usda.gov/fl-vi.

The Biden-Harris Administration made this funding possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023.

USDA expects to announce additional funding for presidentially declared disaster areas in the coming weeks.

This additional funding will help eligible rural communities repair and rebuild essential community facilities. It will also help communities access technical assistance and training to identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste problems.

