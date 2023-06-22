© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Two tropical storms are likely in the Atlantic by late Thursday

By Jeff George
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT

While Tropical Storm Bret strengthened, a tropical depression in the Central Atlantic is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy are strong systems on 2 different paths, but both will become depressions without ever reaching hurricane status.

Tropical Storm Bret is now in the Eastern Caribbean and will start a weakening trend on Friday. By Saturday evening or early Sunday, Bret will likely become a depression as it continues to move through an environment of high wind shear. Afterwards, the system will struggle to survive as it heads toward Central America.

Tropical Storm Cindy will find favorable conditions for strengthening as it heads northwest through the Central Atlantic the next day or two. By Sunday, Cindy will encounter less warm waters and patches of wind shear that will likely weaken the storm through the end of the forecast cycle next week. However, Cindy will still be a story and need to be watched as the storm approaches the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Having two named storms in the tropics is highly unusual in the month of June, so this is a very rare start for the 2023 Hurricane Season.

To monitor this storm and everything in the Tropics to keep you aware and prepared, please download the Florida Storms app.

Tags
Weather 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Jeff George
See stories by Jeff George
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now