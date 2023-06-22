© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Two tropical storms are likely in the Atlantic by late Thursday

By Jeff George
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT

While Tropical Storm Bret strengthened, a tropical depression in the Central Atlantic is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight with sustained winds of 70 MPH. A storm is designated a category 1 hurricane when winds reach 74 MPH, but not further intensification of Bret is expected.

There has been little to no change in Bret’s forecasted fate as the system is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles today, then enter the Eastern Caribbean Friday morning as a strong tropical storm. Bret will slowly weaken as it tracks westward and will likely drop down to a depression or disturbance by Sunday. The cyclone will not impact the U.S. mainland.

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Central Atlantic overnight and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy later today. This system is forecast to churn northwest and approach the Western Atlantic early to mid-next week. This track favors no immediate threats to land, but the storm could impact parts of the Bahamas or the U.S. Atlantic Coast later next week.

Having two named storms in the Atlantic Basin is highly unusual in the month of June, so this is a very rare start for the 2023 Hurricane Season.

To monitor this storm and everything in the Tropics to keep you aware and prepared, please download the Florida Storms app.

Jeff George
