Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to become season's first hurricane on a path toward the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday in the central Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of early Tuesday morning, Bret was about 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and moving west at 17 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph with higher gusts.

On this track, Bret is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later this week as it nears the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles.

Meteorologist Justin Ballard, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said it's too early to tell whether the storm will affect Florida.

"Bret developed (Monday) in an area of the Atlantic that doesn't typically see activity this early in the season," Ballard said. "Despite that, Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by mid- to late week, bringing impacts to the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Any potential impacts to our area would likely not be felt until next week."

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say Bret's westward movement will continue for several days.

According to the hurricane center's forecast discussion, Bret will continue to intensify into midweek, but vertical shear "will likely cause a weakening trend to commence after Bret moves into the Caribbean."

Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking tropical wave in the Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The hurricane center says the system has a strong chance of developing into a tropical depression later in the week.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

