A waterspout tosses umbrellas and scatters Clearwater Beach visitors
Two people were injured after the waterspout came ashore Friday afternoon as a strong line of storms moved through the greater Tampa Bay region.
Video released by the city of Clearwater showed the waterspout as it made its way on shore around 4 p.m., scattering visitors and tossing beach canopies.
A small #waterspout moved ashore quickly this afternoon on #ClearwaterBeach near lifeguard Tower 2. Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by flying debris. @NWSTampaBay @DenisPhillipsWx @PaulFox13 @10TampaBay @WFLA @BN9 @NWS @NWSSPC pic.twitter.com/djLBiJD5PR— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 17, 2023
Officials say two visitors from Kansas — a 70-year-old woman and 63-year-old man — were taken to Morton Plant Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
According to the National Weather Service, more showers and thunderstorms will move into the region early Saturday morning and persist throughout much of the weekend.
Forecasters say some of those storms could be strong to severe.