© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

A waterspout tosses umbrellas and scatters Clearwater Beach visitors

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 17, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT
screenshot of people scattering on a beach during a waterspout
City of Clearwater
/
Courtesy
Video released by the city of Clearwater showed the waterspout as it made its way on shore around 4 p.m., scattering visitors and tossing beach canopies.

Two people were injured after the waterspout came ashore Friday afternoon as a strong line of storms moved through the greater Tampa Bay region.

Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a strong line of storms produced a waterspout on Clearwater Beach.

Video released by the city of Clearwater showed the waterspout as it made its way on shore around 4 p.m., scattering visitors and tossing beach canopies.

Officials say two visitors from Kansas — a 70-year-old woman and 63-year-old man — were taken to Morton Plant Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, more showers and thunderstorms will move into the region early Saturday morning and persist throughout much of the weekend.

Forecasters say some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Tags
Weather Florida weatherTornadoes
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now