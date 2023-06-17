A waterspout tosses umbrellas and scatters Clearwater Beach visitors

Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a strong line of storms produced a waterspout on Clearwater Beach.

Video released by the city of Clearwater showed the waterspout as it made its way on shore around 4 p.m., scattering visitors and tossing beach canopies.

Officials say two visitors from Kansas — a 70-year-old woman and 63-year-old man — were taken to Morton Plant Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, more showers and thunderstorms will move into the region early Saturday morning and persist throughout much of the weekend.

Forecasters say some of those storms could be strong to severe.

