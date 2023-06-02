© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of the season, forms in the Gulf of Mexico

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
This satellite image, altered to indicate state and national borders, shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Friday afternoon.
Image from National Hurricane Center webiste
NOAA
This satellite image, altered to indicate state and national borders, shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Friday afternoon.

Forecasters say the cyclone is heading due south toward the western tip of Cuba.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Friday in the Gulf of Mexico on a track taking the cyclone south toward the western tip of Cuba.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Fort Myers, Florida. It's moving south at about 5 mph (7 kph).

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph); anything 74 mph (119 kph) or higher is designated a hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. Last year's season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

