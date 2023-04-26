Significant severe weather expected across Florida today through this weekend

Strong and severe storms are likely in the Peninsula late this afternoon and evening. The SPC has placed most of the Peninsula from Jacksonville down to Miami in a Slight Risk for severe weather. The greatest storm coverage is expected in the Enhanced Risk area from Ocala through Orlando and into Fort Pierce.

Very large hail up to baseballs & damaging winds are the main threats. Isolated, brief tornadoes are also possible, especially near the Atlantic Coast. Flash flooding will be a concern with torrential rain at times. Some localized areas may pick up over 2” in a very short time. Please stay weather aware and watch for that high water.

A stormy weather pattern will continue across Florida straight through the weekend. Thursday, the severe risk shifts into the Panhandle then spreads into the Peninsula on Friday.

A series of cold fronts will march through the state Saturday and Sunday bringing more rounds of rain and isolated to scattered severe storms. Please plan ahead and download the Florida Storms app to track the latest severe weather threats.