hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Ian death toll up to 149

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published February 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
People stand on a heavily damaged dock
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Storms like Ian are more likely because of climate change.

Ian-related deaths have been confirmed in 19 counties.

With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday.

The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County.

But a news release Friday said the Lee County total had increased to 72.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

In all, Ian-related deaths have been confirmed in 19 counties.

Collier and Sarasota counties have each had 10 deaths, while Charlotte County has had nine and Monroe County and Volusia County have each had seven, according to the news release.

