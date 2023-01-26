© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough will open cold-weather shelters as a front moves through

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Map shows forecast lows across the Tampa Bay area
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
/

Wind chills in Hillsborough County are expected to dip below 40 degrees

Hillsborough County will open its cold-weather shelters on Thursday night with the wind-chill expected to dip below 40 degrees.

The shelters will be available for the homeless and residents without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations, according to county officials.

According to a release, demand is expected to be high with limited capacity.

The shelters will be open from 6-8 p.m. unless they reach capacity beforehand.

  • Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa
  • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
  • Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center), 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City
  • Homeless Helping Homeless, 801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa
  • Homeless Helping Homeless, 3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
  • Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
  • New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly),  8216 N. 13th St. Tampa
  • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed will offer a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Families in Tampa: (813) 209-1176   
  • Families in Plant City: (813) 562-4495 
