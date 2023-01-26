Hillsborough will open cold-weather shelters as a front moves through

Hillsborough County will open its cold-weather shelters on Thursday night with the wind-chill expected to dip below 40 degrees.

The shelters will be available for the homeless and residents without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations, according to county officials.

According to a release, demand is expected to be high with limited capacity.

The shelters will be open from 6-8 p.m. unless they reach capacity beforehand.

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center), 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

Homeless Helping Homeless, 801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa

Homeless Helping Homeless, 3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly), 8216 N. 13th St. Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed will offer a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.