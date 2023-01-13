© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
Weather map of the Tampa Bay region with low temperatures for Saturday morning ranging from between 37 in Zephyrhills and 48 in Sarasota.
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
/
With low temperatures expected to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday nights.

It's ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures to near 40.

With temperatures expected to dip to near 40 with cooler wind chills, some Tampa Bay area counties will open cold weather shelters on Friday and Saturday night.

Hillsborough County is opening eight shelters in Tampa, Plant City, and Valrico. The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.

Pinellas County is also opening a total of eight shelters in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. The shelters will open at 6 p.m. each night.

Hillsborough County

  • Amazing Love Ministries
    3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa
  • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
    107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
  • Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
    2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City
  • Homeless Helping Homeless
    801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa
  • Homeless Helping Homeless
    3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
  • Hyde Park United Methodist Church
    500 W. Platt St., Tampa
  • New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)
    8216 N. 13th St. Tampa
  • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
    212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

The shelters are reserved for adults only. Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children.

Families are urged to call to pre-register between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Families in Tampa can call (813) 209-1176, families in Plant City can call (813) 562-4495.

Pinellas County

  • Boys and Girls Club
    111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    411 Turner Street, Clearwater
  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
  • Boys & Girls Club
    7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
  • WestCare Turning Point
    1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
    100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
    Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
  • Salvation Army
    1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg

The St. Petersburg Salvation Army site closes at 7:30 a.m. The rest of the shelters close at 6 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available. Families should call Tampa Bay Cares at 211 for information.

