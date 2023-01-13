Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday

With temperatures expected to dip to near 40 with cooler wind chills, some Tampa Bay area counties will open cold weather shelters on Friday and Saturday night.

Hillsborough County is opening eight shelters in Tampa, Plant City, and Valrico. The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.

Pinellas County is also opening a total of eight shelters in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. The shelters will open at 6 p.m. each night.

Hillsborough County



Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

The shelters are reserved for adults only. Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children.

Families are urged to call to pre-register between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Families in Tampa can call (813) 209-1176, families in Plant City can call (813) 562-4495.

Pinellas County



Boys and Girls Club

111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater

The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater

Boys & Girls Club

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg

Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg



The St. Petersburg Salvation Army site closes at 7:30 a.m. The rest of the shelters close at 6 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available. Families should call Tampa Bay Cares at 211 for information.