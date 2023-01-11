© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A new report ranks Ian as the third costliest hurricane on record

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. (photo: Amy Green/WMFE)
Amy Green
/
WMFE
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs.

A new report from NOAA ranks Hurricane Ian as the third most-costly U.S. hurricane on record.

The report examines billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. in 2022.

Hurricane Ian was the most costly disaster of the year, causing nearly $113 billion dollars in damage and 152 deaths.

Only hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Harvey in 2017 were more costly.

Hurricane Ian’s high winds and storm surge destroyed coastal communities in southwest Florida, before its pounding rains left widespread flooding across the state’s interior.

The report also says category four or five hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. in five of the last six years -- the highest frequency of the most devastating hurricanes on record.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanNOAA
Amy Green
See stories by Amy Green
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now