© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The St. Johns River finally drops below flood stage at Astor

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST
The National Weather Service monitors levels on the St. Johns River at several points, including Astor.
NWS
/
The National Weather Service monitors levels on the St. Johns River at several points, including Astor.

The National Weather Service reports the river had been above flood stage since Sept. 16.

For the first time in more than three months, the St. Johns River at Astor in western Volusia and northern Lake County has dropped below flood stage.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the river had been above flood stage since Sept. 16.

Then heavy rains from Hurricane Ian and, later, Hurricane Nicole made the situation much worse, causing the river to flood riverside communities.

The northward-flowing St. Johns crested at Astor on Oct. 1, breaking an 89-year-old record. On Nov. 10, as Nicole came ashore, the St. Johns rose again.


Jimmy Orth, executive director for the St. Johns Riverkeeper, said it took a long time to subside in part because it flows so slowly.

"It only drops about 27 feet over the entire 310-mile length of the river," he said. "So it's about an inch a mile. In some places the river's literally flat."

Orth said wetlands that protect communities downstream from flash flooding slowly release their water back into the river.

He said people will need to adjust as climate change brings more frequent and intense rain events.

"We're going to have to learn to adapt and live with water," Orth said. "In some places they may have to retreat from the shorelines. There may be places that the state needs to buy out and we just allow it to be a natural area as opposed to an area that's built with homes and businesses."

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonfloodingSt. Johns RiverNational Weather ServiceTropical Storm Nicole
Joe Byrnes
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now