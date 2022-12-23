Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters this weekend. Here's where to go

The arctic cold front that's brought wind and dangerously low temperatures to most of the U.S. is making its way to Florida. Emergency shelters are opening around the usually balmy Sunshine State.

The freezing temperatures forecast for parts of Florida may seem manageable compared to the sub-zero weather other places are experiencing. But Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, CEO of the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative stresses they could still be life-threatening -- especially for people used to warm weather.

"And so we want them to come in out of the cold at least for a couple days if they need assistance," she said.

Not all Floridians have heat in their homes and Hayes-Triplett says the shelters could be an option for those folks in addition to unhoused people. But she says staying with family and friends would be better, and hopes the holiday spirit helps people reconnect.

Here's where emergency shelters in the greater Tampa Bay region are located:

Hillsborough

Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated for three nights this weekend, including Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25.

Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide a limited-capacity cold weather shelter for adults. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa call (813) 209-1176



Families in Plant City call (813) 562-4495



Pinellas

Cold night shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday night, Dec. 23, and Saturday night, Dec. 24.

Pinellas County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the following locations:

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church

411 Turner St., Clearwater

The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Ave., Clearwater

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park

Northwest Church

6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg

The Salvation Army

1400 4th St. S, St. Petersburg (open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.)

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

Pasco

Pasco County is providing Cold Weather Sheltering on both sides of the county Friday, December 23; Saturday, December 24; and Sunday, December 25, 2022, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Please note, transportation and meals are not provided.

Sheltering space is limited. To make sheltering arrangements for any of the three nights, you must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at

(727) 842-8605, and select the Cold Weather Sheltering option, Extension 2, as follows:

- Thursday, December 22: Until 8 p.m.

- Friday, December 23: Noon - 8 p.m.

- Saturday, December 24: Noon - 8 p.m.

Hernando

Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, December 23, 2022 until weather conditions improve

Cold Weather Shelters:

Men's Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road

Brooksville, FL 34605

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103

Women's Shelter (Mary's House)

1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34601

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

Manatee

Manatee County's Emergency Management Division has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter space at their Manatee County location:

1204 14th St. W., Bradenton

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people.

Sarasota

In Sarasota County, residents can find shelter at:

The Salvation Army's Center for Hope

1400 10th Street, Sarasota, FL 34236

The shelter will be open Friday through Sunday. Intake begins at 4:40 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m., and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 34287

The shelter will be open from Friday to Sunday. Intake begins at 5 p.m. each evening.

