© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Nicole has moved on, but risks remain in northeast Florida

WJCT News | By Raymon Troncoso
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST
San Marco Boulevard at La Salle
Dan Scanlan
/
WJCT News
San Marco Boulevard at La Salle

Tropical Storm Nicole might have passed, but that doesn't mean it's safe outside.

Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people this morning to stay indoors and away from the coastline.

“The storm is very large. Even if the eye has passed over your area, it may still be unsafe to go outside due to the heavy winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes," Guthrie said. "If there are flash flood warnings in your area, remember it is never safe to walk or drive through flooded waters.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry warned residents to be aware of high tide Thursday night and Friday morning, when the risk for flooding at the beaches and along the St. Johns River is high, especially for those who live in low-lying areas.

Jacksonville residents are asked to stay out of the ocean and off roadways. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around; do not try to drive through it.

The Legends Center on Soutel Drive and Landmark Middle on Kernan Boulevard are both open as shelters for the general population, with the Legends Center also equipped for those with special needs.

Guthrie said that emergency personnel responded to a tornado in St. Johns County earlier in the morning and that major flood stages were occurring along the St. Johns River. A tornado warning was issued for portions or Duval and Nassau counties late in the morning.

Tornadoes, storm surge and tidal flooding are the city's biggest concerns, Curry said.

In the case of a tornado, stay in the most interior room of your home, and protect your head and body from potential debris with a blanket, sleeping bags, a mattress or some kind of helmet. 

For live updates, stay tuned to WJCT News 89.9 or download the Florida Storms app for live updates from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. 

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm NicoleJacksonville
Raymon Troncoso
Reporter Raymon Troncoso joined WJCT News in June of 2021 after concluding his fellowship with Report For America, where he was embedded with Capitol News Illinois covering Illinois state government with a focus on policy and equity.
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now