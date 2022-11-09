© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical storm warning issued for the Tampa area as Nicole's track shifts south

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST
Forecast track for Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along the east coast overnight Thursday before cutting across the state.

Portions of Florida's west coast — including the greater Tampa Bay region — are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen as it approaches the state early Wednesday morning just shy of hurricane strength.

The National Hurricane Center issued the warning along the west coast, from Bonita Beach to Indian Pass, and a storm surge watch is in effect from Tarpon Springs north to Indian Pass.

ALSO READ: Hurricane warnings issued along east coast ahead of Nicole

As of Wednesday at 5 a.m., Nicole was located around 270 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving to the west-southwest at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph with higher gusts.

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says Nicole could be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall between Vero Beach and Boca Raton.

"Landfall is still projected to occur overnight [Thursday], and the forecast track has nudged southward and westward," Borowski said. [Thursday], Nicole should cut across the Southern peninsula toward Sarasota and briefly emerge into the northest Gulf of Mexico.

"It’ll weaken as it follows this path, but the center is poised to move over the eastern Panhandle — near Tallahassee and Apalachicola very early on Friday — producing flooding rain rates and gusty winds there.

Nicole is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with isolated totals of 8 inches possible.

Coastal areas across the state will also see increased storm surge, with the Nature Coast possibly seeing a local maximum of up to 4 feet.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida Public Radio Emergency NetworkTropical Storm Nicole
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now