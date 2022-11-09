Sandbags, school closures, shelters and more ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.

The following is a list of closures, shelters, and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Closures

Schools/Universities

Hillsborough: Public schools closed Thursday, Nov. 10. School will be closed for Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Pinellas: At this time, there are no changes to the Pinellas County Schools schedule. Schools will be in session Wednesday, Nov. 9 and for the remainder of the week.

Pasco: Schools closed Thursday, Nov. 10. School will be back in session on Friday, Nov.11.

Polk: Schools closed Thursday, Nov. 10. All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Schools closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Sarasota: At this time, there are no changes to the Sarasota County Schools schedule. However, all afterschool activities must end by 5:00 PM, including afterschool childcare. School will be back in session on Friday, Nov.11.

Hernando: Schools closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Schools closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Manatee County: At this time, there are no changes to the Manatee County Schools schedule.

Citrus County: Schools closed Thursday, Nov. 10. This includes all after-school programs and extra-curricular activities for Wednesday and Thursday. Schools closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Polk State College and the collegiate high schools will be open Wednesday with all in-person classes taking place until 5 p.m. Online classes will take place through the evening on Wednesday. The College will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes all operations including remote and online classes. All events on campus for Wednesday evening and all day Thursday, including the College Open House are canceled.

St. Pete College: Open Thursday, closed on Friday for Veterans Day.

University of South Florida - Tampa: USF will be going remote for classes on Thursday, Nov. 10.

University of Tampa: The university will move to remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 10 and regular instruction and operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 11.

Shelters

Hillsborough County



Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The shelter opens at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9.



Sandbags

Pasco County

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand daily.

Dade City



Former Dade City Police Department building, 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City

Polk County

Sandbag site are open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:



Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry – 863.519.4734



Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland – 863.815.6701



Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade – 863.285.6588



Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof – 863.635.7879



Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale – 863.965.5524



Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee – 863.421.3367



Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

Citrus County

Two self-serve sandbag sites opened at 8:00 a.m. today, at the following locations:

Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave,



Homosassa Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing use self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.

The City of Tampa will close city offices on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. City of Tampa Solid Waste Services will be suspended beginning Thursday and will resume normal service Monday, November 14, 2022.

All Southwest Florida Water Management District offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. District offices are scheduled to be closed Friday for Veteran’s Day.

