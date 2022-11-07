© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and could near hurricane strength on a path to Florida's east coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST
Tracking map for Nicole moving toward Florida
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight Monday and is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida on Thursday.

The storm is expected to produce periods of heavy rain, along with dangerous surf and possible beach erosion.

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight Monday and is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida on Thursday.

As of early Monday morning, Nicole was located around 550 miles east of the Bahamas and moving to the north-northwest at around 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Nicole is expected to intensify, and could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's east coast by Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Justin Ballard, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says tropical-storm-force winds are expected as early as Wednesday.

"Nicole will be moving through the Bahamas Wednesday evening, with winds of nearly hurricane strength making their way to the Florida east coast during the predawn hours Thursday," Ballard said. "Aside from the wind, areas hard-hit by Ian will get a one-two punch of additional heavy rainfall and storm surge."

Ballard said Nicole is forecast to make landfall between the Space Coast and southeast Florida, but anyone along the east coast should be prepared for impacts.

Nicole could produce heavy rainfall along and south of the I-4 corridor — primarily in coastal areas — and impact areas that were hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible.

Nicole is expected to produce heavy rainfall by mid- to late-week, along with possible beach erosion, rough surf, and coastal flooding.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network contributed to this report.

