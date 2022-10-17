Here are the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Tampa Bay region helping Hurricane Ian victims
FEMA has opened locations across the state, including six in the greater Tampa Bay region.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened 13 Disaster Recovery Centers across Florida to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
With the help of other state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration, storm survivors can get help at the locations by applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating existing applications, and learning about other resources.
RELATED: How Florida businesses and homeowners can get assistance with Hurricane Ian recovery
As of Oct. 16, FEMA has proved $420 million in assistance to residents in 26 counties across the state, including reimbursement for temporary lodging and repair assistance. And the previous week, state lawmakers approved adding $360 million to Hurricane Ian response efforts.
Here are the locations across the greater Tampa Bay region:
Charlotte County
Tringali Rec Center
3450 N. Access Rd., Englewood, 34224
Open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
DeSoto County
DeSoto Library
125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, 34266
Open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hardee County
Wauchula Civic Center
515 Civic Center Drive, Wauchula, 33873
Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Highlands County
Highlands County Extension Office
4509 George Blvd., Sebring, 33875
Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Polk County
W.H. Stuart Center
1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow, 33830
Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sarasota County
Shannon Staub Public Library
4675 Career Lane, North Port, 34289
Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The centers will also have insurance companies on hand to help policyholders file claims, as well as mental health professionals who are available for free counseling.
Residents can apply for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or calling 800-621-3362.
Visit FloridaDisaster.org for updates on Hurricane Ian assistance and recovery.
WUSF staff writer Cathy Carter contributed to this report.