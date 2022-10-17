Here are the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Tampa Bay region helping Hurricane Ian victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened 13 Disaster Recovery Centers across Florida to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

With the help of other state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration, storm survivors can get help at the locations by applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating existing applications, and learning about other resources.

As of Oct. 16, FEMA has proved $420 million in assistance to residents in 26 counties across the state, including reimbursement for temporary lodging and repair assistance. And the previous week, state lawmakers approved adding $360 million to Hurricane Ian response efforts.

Here are the locations across the greater Tampa Bay region:

Charlotte County

Tringali Rec Center

3450 N. Access Rd., Englewood, 34224

Open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

DeSoto County

DeSoto Library

125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, 34266

Open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hardee County

Wauchula Civic Center

515 Civic Center Drive, Wauchula, 33873

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Highlands County

Highlands County Extension Office

4509 George Blvd., Sebring, 33875

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Polk County

W.H. Stuart Center

1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow, 33830

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sarasota County

Shannon Staub Public Library

4675 Career Lane, North Port, 34289

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The centers will also have insurance companies on hand to help policyholders file claims, as well as mental health professionals who are available for free counseling.

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or calling 800-621-3362.

Visit FloridaDisaster.org for updates on Hurricane Ian assistance and recovery.

WUSF staff writer Cathy Carter contributed to this report.