Ian recovery efforts, ongoing flooding, and how to build a more resilient Florida?

The recovery from Hurricane Ian continues — as the death toll climbs into triple digits.

The death toll from the massive storm has passed 100, the majority of those victims in Florida.

While Ian’s projected path shifted in the days leading to landfall in Lee County, there are questions about the timing of evacuation orders.

Did residents in the hardest hit counties have enough time to get out of the storm’s path?

We got the latest from Lee County, where residents are still taking stock of the devastation. Our guest: Mike Braun, managing editor at WGCU in Fort Myers.

We also welcomed Jessica Meszaros, who covers the environment for WUSF.

And we touched base in Central Florida, where residents have been flooded out of their homes. Alan Harris, chief administrator with the Office of Emergency Management in Seminole County, described ongoing rescue efforts.

Plus: the politics of hurricane recovery as we spoke with Bruce Ritchie, Florida environment and energy reporter for POLITICO.

Finally, how should Florida seek to build more resilient communities?

For insights, we spoke with Cynthia Barnett. She’s the environmental journalist in residence at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.